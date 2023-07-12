SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Giovanni Luliano, the Mayor of Bracigliano, Italy, will be visiting Springfield on Wednesday.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Paul Picknelly, the Honorary Consul General of Italy, will be welcoming the Mayor of Bracigliano, Italy, a town in the province of Salerno, to Springfield on Wednesday.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Paul Picknelly who serves as the Honorary Consul General of Italy for our Italian Consulate Office here in Springfield for coordinating this special visit with Giovanni Luliano, Mayor of Bracigliano, Italy. Being first generation Italian-American, this will be a special visit to me as this is my late parents Alfonso and Clara Sarno’s hometown. My administration continues to support enhancing our consulate ties for Italian-American residents not only here in Springfield but all of Western Massachusetts.”

Mayor Luliano will be visiting Springfield at 10:30 a.m. in the Mayor’s Office on Court Street.