Mayor of Springfield proclaims July 29 as “Dakin Day”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of the 10th anniversary of Dakin Humane Society’s expansion into Springfield and the 50th anniversary of its first shelter opening in the Pioneer Valley, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will proclaim Monday July 29 as “Dakin Day.”

In the last 10 years, Dakin has evolved and expanded its services to include a Community Spay/Neuter Clinic, programs to help animals and people at times of crisis, a renovation of its Leverett location, and installation of solar energy panels at both locations.

The Spay/Neuter Clinic has conducted more than 87,000 spay and neuter surgeries since opening 10 years ago.

Dakin has been overtaken…by PUPPIES!We currently have several litters of puppies under the care of Dakin's foster… Posted by Dakin Humane Society on Saturday, July 27, 2019

The event will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. 22News will bring you highlights on 22News Starting at 5.

