Mayor releases findings in review of violence at Springfield entertainment establishments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An embattled downtown Springfield club will stay open despite calls by the mayor to have it shut down.

Mayor Domenic Sarno had called for Club Aquarius to be shuttered after two violent incidents occurred outside the club in a two-month period. The city’s license commission released its findings, and in it, doesn’t issue any sanctions against Club Aquarius.

As always, these hearings and decisions on situations arising at these establishments and on reviewing previously mutual agreed to requirements, are always based upon preventing a danger to the public’s safety, health or order. Domenic Sarno, Springfield mayor

In one of the incidents, a police officer on detail back in April was shot in the arm outside of the club. In another incident the following month, a man was found stabbed outside of Club Aquarius.

The license commission also addressed issues with two other clubs.

Moriarty’s Pub received a ten-day suspension of their entertainment license after a man allegedly entered the bar with an “unconcealed weapon.”

Le Souk nightclub will stay open with no sanctions – following a large fight with multiple stabbing victims on Worthington Street near the club.

In this case, the commission found that at no time was there a fight inside the club and there was adequate security. The report also states that there was nothing the hookah lounge could have done to prevent the incident that happened outside the club.