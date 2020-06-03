Mayor removes Chicopee Police Department’s spokesman after social media comments

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee has removed Officer Michael Wilk from his position as public information officer of the police department.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau announced his decision on Facebook Tuesday evening during a City Council meeting. The mayor began his statement saying, “Let me be very very clear, racism has no place in our city.”

Mayor Vieau said comments made on social media and elsewhere by Wilk led him to make the decision and that he has confidence in the Chicopee Police Department.

This decision comes after thousands of people across the country continue to protest for an end to racism, police brutality and killings of African Americans.

22News has reached out to the Chicopee Police Department for a comment. We’ll bring you more details when we learn more.

You can watch the mayor’s full statement below: