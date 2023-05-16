AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sapelli of Agawam has announced that he will not seek a fourth term as Mayor.

Mayor William Sapelli said in a news release sent to 22News, “This decision has not been an easy one. I have worked 46 years for the Town of Agawam, first in the school system as Superintendent of Schools and now as Mayor. I was proud to leave the school system in a great position and I am very pleased to now leave the Town overall in excellent shape for new leadership.”

Some highlights of Mayor Sapelli’s tenure are a new police headquarters, investments in roads and sidewalks, and the creation of the Tuckahoe recreation area for public access. Mayor Sapelli said that Agawam’s financial standing is strong, the business base is robust, and there are many new and future residential developments are coming to fruition.

Mayor Sapelli added, “It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with the Agawam School Committee and City Council in a collaborative way to get things done. Town departments, employees, volunteers, and residents have all contributed to the success of my administration and the result is that Agawam is a great place to work and live. I look forward to taking a step back and observing Agawam’s future from the position of a proud citizen.”

In November 2021, Mayor Sapelli was elected for a third two-year term in office.