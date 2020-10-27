Springfield mayor addresses illegal dirt bike riders as they continue to disrupt traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Illegal dirt bikes continue to be a problem in Springfield.

Dirt bike and ATV riders have been spotted riding illegally on Springfield streets this summer. Drag racing has also been a problem, particularly in the North End. In the beginning of 2020, dirt bikes on city streets yielded numerous complaints among Springfield residents.

Back in August, police arrested a man after illegally riding a dirt bike on city streets and crashing into a car. Mayor Sarno addressed the problem at his press conference Monday afternoon.

He said, “We’re going to continue to track you down and make an example of you too. If we have to arrest and confiscate we will. We’re actually doing it for your own good. So you don’t get hurt or hurt any bystanders or vehicular traffic.”

Mayor Sarno also said that if you see an illegal dirt bike on the road, notify police.