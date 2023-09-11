SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, joined by state officials, announced $834,320 in funding to redevelop Calhoun Park in the North End.

This project is part of an announcement Mayor Sarno, PBRM Director Sullivan, Park Commission Chaiperson Jennifer McQuade and Tina Quagliato-Sullivan, Director of Disaster Recovery & Compliance announced that will commit $4 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support improvements at 11 neighborhood parks throughout the city.

This investment into Springfield neighborhood parks is part of Mayor Sarno’s all-encompassing and comprehensive process to utilize various funding sources, including ARPA and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), to enhance local neighborhoods. This was the common feedback from neighborhood councils and residents when Mayor Sarno and city officials held their citywide listening tour session, meeting with over 40 neighborhood councils and other organizations on how best to enhance Springfield neighborhoods and seek all available funding for these projects.

Of the $834,320 invested to renovate Calhoun Park, $119,320 of CDBG funding was invested to install the Nancy Lieberman Basketball Court, and an additional $300,000 of CDBG funding and $415,000 of ARPA funding will be invested for renovations that will include a new accessible playground, walking path, picnic tables, handball court and site amenities. The redevelopment of Calhoun will increase the recreational amenities at the park to provide recreational opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. Renovations at Calhoun Park will also include landscaping and tree plantings.

The project has been engineered by GZA, GeoEnvironmental, Inc., and will be constructed by Omasta Landscaping. The public is advised that some areas of Calhoun Park may be closed during construction. The project is scheduled to be completed by October 2024.

Additional park improvements projects include:

Adams Park: $550,000

Barrows Park: $420,000

Blunt Park: $150,000

Calhoun Park: $715,000

Donna Blake Park: $250,000

Five Mile Pond: $615,000

Forest Park: $400,000

Jaime Ulloa Park: $200,000

Kenefick Park: $500,000

Linda Petrella Park: $450,000

Pine Street Tree Plantings: $50,000

Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud of my administration’s efforts in not only maintaining but also enhancing our beautiful neighborhood parks that provide much enjoyment and recreation for our residents and their families. Growing up, my Rivera was Forest Park and Emerson Wight Parks. Thanks to Patrick Sullivan and his dedicated team, these projects selected will enhance the quality of life in these neighborhoods. Recent grant announcements coupled with these projects has resulted in over $100 million dollars in park renovations since I took office, and there is more to be done. I look forward to continuing to work with our neighborhood councils to further define additional park projects. I also want to thank Director Sullivan and his team for keeping our splash pads open. Due to the recent hot weather this week and the investment of splash pads at 21 sites across the city, I thought it was important to keep them open so our residents and families can continue to beat the heat. These park amenities shows the importance of these projects as they serve the residents throughout the different seasons and brings an important outlet for families to get quality recreation opportunity for their families.”