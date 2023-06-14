SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick will be joined by Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership (SEZP) and representatives from Springfield Public Schools to announce the allocation of grants exceeding $1 million to 15 local summer programs.

The special announcement will take place on Thursday, June 15, at 2:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services, located at 3 Rutland Street in Springfield.

These grants are made possible by a multi-year grant awarded to SEZP by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The funds will be utilized to support out-of-school time learning, promoting summer enrichment and social-emotional development for approximately 750 children in the Springfield community. The grant recipients will be unveiled during the event on Thursday.

SEZP, responsible for the selection, evaluation, and measurement of the grants, conducted a competitive grant process for local community-based organizations. This marks the second consecutive year that SEZP has received funding to enhance summer programs offered by Springfield’s community-based organizations. To date, SEZP has received a total of $3 million and has supported 19 local organizations in both afterschool and summer programs.

Extensive research has highlighted the significance of summer programming in fostering student engagement, combatting learning loss, and cultivating essential life skills. By connecting children and families with enriching summer activities, these programs contribute to improved outcomes in education.