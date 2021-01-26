Mayor Sarno announces phase two of Springfield marijuana applications

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno announced that the City of Springfield, is seeking information to qualify marijuana applicants who want to obtain their adult-use marijuana establishment license.

The Marijuana Courier and Marijuana Delivery Operator license types will only be offered to Commission-certified social equity or economic empowerment priority applicants for a minimum of three years.

The information provided by applicants will also be used in the City’s planning process to develop and revise local land use, health, and public safety regulations as necessary and in accordance with current state regulations.

The timetable for the process:

Request for Qualifications or Request for proposal permits can be issued on January 26. Written questions from interested proposers concerning the permits on February 15. Written responses from City to questions posted on COMMBUYS and City website on February 22, 2021. Written requests for public presentations on February 26. Public presentations by proposers March 11 and 12. Permit responses due by 2:00 p.m. on March 22. The city announces the name of applicants on April 12.

For more information and in case of possible changes in the timetable, visit www.springfield-ma.gov/cos/index.php?id=2976.

“We have conducted a successful first round and I am confident that we will be able to put forth

another successful second round based upon the changes to the laws, regulations, and public health

and safety concerns due to the pandemic. This new round of applications will continue my administration’s goal of trying to maximizing the city’s revenue potential and just as important create new jobs while balancing the concerns of our residents, neighborhoods, and public safety,” said Mayor Sarno.

The City’s internal committee consists of representatives from the Health, Police, Fire, and Law Department, amongst others, as well as a member of the City Council appointed by the City Council President.