Mayor Sarno applauds apprentice programs at Putnam Vocational Technical Academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno praised the work of the pre-apprenticeship and vocational school program at the Putnam Vocational Technical Academy.

Sarno’s praise for the school stemmed from the work of their vocational training program preparing children to immediately give back to Springfield in their professional careers.

Friday night he joined the community in support of the programs by cheering on the school’s basketball team.

“Whether you are on the basketball court, the football field, boys or girls, keep excelling on and off the playing field,” said Sarno. “You can’t lose with that combination. Talking to principal Johnson, we have some kids with 3.7-grade point averages, so they do a fantastic job. Putnam is one of the best vocational schools in the commonwealth.”

According to a news release sent to 22News, Fidel Juarez, a senior at Putnam Vocational Technical Academy, passed the CDL class B exam and is now license to drive vehicles such as dump trucks and snowplows. Fidel, an Automotive Technology student, completed the Pre-Apprenticeship Program at the end of his junior year.

This year, Fidel has a Co-Op at the Springfield Department of Public Works. The CDL training is part of the On the Job Training/Supportive Services program administered by the UMass Transportation Center. The Pre-Apprenticeship Program is offered by the New England Laborer’s Training Trust Fund.