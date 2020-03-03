Mayor Sarno attends 9/11 Monument Transfer to City Ceremony in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno joined the Spirit of Springfield for the 9/11 Monument Transfer Ceremony Tuesday morning in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ceremony was held at Springfield City Hall and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan, Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt were in attending.

The 9/11 Monument is a structural steel beam from the World Trade Center in New York City that was donated to the Spirit of Springfield by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Last year, a ceremony was held to dedicate the display of the monument for all to see.