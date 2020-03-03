Mayor Sarno attends 9/11 Monument Transfer to City Ceremony in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno joined the Spirit of Springfield for the 9/11 Monument Transfer Ceremony Tuesday morning in Springfield.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the ceremony was held at Springfield City Hall and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan, Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt were in attending.
The 9/11 Monument is a structural steel beam from the World Trade Center in New York City that was donated to the Spirit of Springfield by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Last year, a ceremony was held to dedicate the display of the monument for all to see.
I want to thank the Spirit of Springfield, especially Judy Matt and the Board of Directors, for all that they do for our Springfield. It’s an honor for the City of Springfield to host this steel beam from the World Trade Center and to honor all the first responders who gave their lives in the line of duty on 9/11. This memorial will serve as a reminder to all who visit the dedication and the sacrifice our first responders make every day for our communities.
This transfer ceremony is a beautiful occasion to acknowledge and thank everyone who was a part of this effort including our many benefactors, philanthropic business community, members of Springfield’s September 11th Monument Fundraising Committee, and our city team of Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, and Director of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey.
This monument, which we installed at our Riverfront Park, sends a strong message that from these tragic events, we came together stronger as one nation. America continues to shine as a beacon of strength and Democracy, and that we will always remember and never forget.Mayor Sarno