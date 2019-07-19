Mayor Sarno attends Kids Day at Kenefick Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will be attending Kid’s Day at Kenefick Park in Springfield Friday.

In a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Sarno will be presented by the Springfield Police Department and Sector A Beat Management Team at 11:00 a.m. 

Police, fire, Sheriff’s Department, and medical response teams will have trucks, police cars, ambulances and police dogs on display while also offering information on safety issues. 

The event starts at 11:15 a.m. and there will be field events, music, face painting, prizes, giveaways, and hot dogs and hamburgers available.

