Mayor Sarno brushes up on conducting with Springfield Symphony Orchestra

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno spent part of Friday afternoon preparing for his Springfield Symphony Orchestra appearance Saturday night.

Maestro Sarno took his lessons from guest conductor Nick Palmer.

Although Mayor Sarno’s no stranger leading the symphony during an earlier holiday occasion, he needed to brush up on skills.

Palmer told 22News that Mayor Sarno was more than up to the task of conducting.

“Well, it’s an awesome responsibility, but someone’s got to do it, the mayor is up to the challenge,” said Palmer.

Mayor Sarno only asked that the symphony take it easy on him.

“I’m going to ask the Springfield Symphony Orchestra to go easy on me. Because I don’t want to screw anything up.” Sarno added, “I’m lucky Nick Palmer is giving me some lessons. This is all to open up a great holiday season.”

Saturday night’s holiday celebration concert by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra begins at 7:30 p.m. at Springfield Symphony Hall.