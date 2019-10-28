Mayor Sarno celebrates completion of Marble Street extension project in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno is scheduled to hold a news conference to celebrate the completion of the Marble Street Extension Project in Springfield Monday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot next to the South End Community Center on Marble Street.

The $1.1M project was completed to help traffic flow, ease traffic congestion, and improve public safety in the area surrounding the community center through the extension of Marble Street to Ashmun Street and realignment of Dale Street.