Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood defend Springfield Police funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hartford Police Department’s budget may have been cut by a million dollars, but Mayor Domenic Sarno is no supporter of defunding Springfield’s police budget.

Mayor Sarno made that clear for 22News Thursday saying there is no intention of cutting the Springfield police budget.

Sarno told 22News,”You look at the mechanisms of the police department increased training, when it comes to interactions and continue to do what we’re doing and community policy.”

Police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood weighed in on the demands for police defunding echoed through two weeks of protest demonstrations throughout the nation.

Clapprood added, “I think it’s spoken out of frustration and I think the more dialogue we have and the more conversation we have, they will realize that this is not the avenue to go. We have some things to change and we have some things to improve.”

The mayor meantime calls the city budget with the police spending left intact, an austere budget.