Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood to discuss recent violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno will discuss the recent rise of violence in the city on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Springfield officers made multiple arrests Thursday night and recovered four illegal firearms including two firearms that were located in a car that was close to a vigil that was being held for a recent homicide victim.

The news conference will provide information on how important it is for the court system to hold suspects accountable.