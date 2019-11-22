1  of  2
Breaking News
Northfield priest on leave following accusations of inappropriate behavior Murder victim found in Chicopee; arrest made in case
Watch Live
A house in Michigan is in danger of falling into Lake Michigan at any moment

Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood to discuss recent violence in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno will discuss the recent rise of violence in the city on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Springfield officers made multiple arrests Thursday night and recovered four illegal firearms including two firearms that were located in a car that was close to a vigil that was being held for a recent homicide victim.

22News will be live streaming the news conference around 2:30 p.m. Watch it live here:

The news conference will provide information on how important it is for the court system to hold suspects accountable.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories