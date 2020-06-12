Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood to join Bishop Rozanski for prayer service for racial healing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will join Bishop Mitchell Rozanski for a prayer service for racial healing Friday night.

The prayer service will be held at St. Michael’s Cathedral at 5:00 p.m. People are welcome to attend in person or watch live on the Diocese of Springfield’s website.

Mayor Sarno stated in a news release sent to 22News:

“I truly appreciate, now Archbishop Rozanski, for his continued spiritual leadership during these challenging times as we continue to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the calls for healing and reform to address systemic racism across our country.”