SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his congratulations to Rustic Brewing Company and White Lion Brewing, both based in Springfield, for being recognized as two of the top 25 breweries in western Massachusetts by beer lovers.

The rankings were determined using date and reviews from numerous breweries in the region, collected from Untappd, a popular beer rating and discovery app that allows users to explore and rate different brews. Rustic Brewing secured an impressive second place on the list, while White Lion claimed the twenty-fourth spot.

Mayor Sarno commended both establishments, stating, “”Congratulations to two of the finest brewing establishments not only in Western Massachusetts but in our Commonwealth and the Nation. Rustic Brewing, situated at the Indian Orchard Mills, offers a diverse selection of beers in their rustic-inspired taproom, creating a welcoming atmosphere for everyone to enjoy,” Sarno said. “White Lion, located in Tower Square at the heart of our downtown Metro area, has long been a staple in our community and has played a vital role in shaping the local vibrancy of our dining and entertainment districts along Main Street and Worthington Street.”

Mayor Sarno and Rustic Brewing (Courtesy of City of Springfield)

Mayor Sarno, Ray Berry, Jim Koch (Courtesy of City of Springfield)

Sarno adding, “I extend my congratulations to Jared Methe and Todd Kopiec of Rustic Brewing for their outstanding #2 ranking, as well as to Ray Berry of White Lion Brewing for securing the #24 position. Springfield takes great pride in our representation within this industry and our community of beer enthusiasts.”

For the complete list of the top 25 breweries in western Massachusetts, the original story can be found here.