Mayor Sarno, Congressman Neal to announce partnership with Way Finders, $2 million assistance grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal are announcing a partnership with Way Finders for $2 million Mortgage, Rent, and Utility Assistance Thursday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the City of Springfield is making available $2 million in grant funding for renters and homeowners who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant program will pay up to three months’ rent, mortgage, and utility charges for low to moderate-income Springfield residents.

The announcement will be at the Way Finders at 1780 Main Street at 10:30 a.m.

“In the wake of this public health emergency, Americans need assurance that their homes will

remain safe havens. The assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development given to the City of Springfield and administered through Way Finders will ensure that they stay that way. These funds will go a long way to insuring our loved ones and their families have a stable and affordable roof over their heads,” Congressman Neal stated in the news release.

“Way Finders is pleased to partner with the City of Springfield to administer this important program. These funds will provide much-needed assistance to individuals and families who have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Together, we can help people preserve their housing and care for their loved ones during these challenging times,” President and CEO of Way Finders, Peter Gagliardi said.

Mayor Sarno, Congressman Neal, Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan, and President and CEO of Way Finders, Peter Gagliardi, will be at the announcement.