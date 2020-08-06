Mayor Sarno, Congressman Neal to observe damage done by Tropical Storm Isaias in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal are scheduled to tour some of the damage done by Tropical Storm Isaias in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Sarno and Congressman Neal will join with the Executive Director for Parks, Buildings, and Recreational Management Patrick Sullivan at 2:15 p.m. in Forest Park to view the damage.

On Wednesday, Mayor Sarno declared a state of emergency due to the storm. Isaias took town trees and power lines and left many residents without power, some of which are still in the dark two days later.

In addition, there was a major water main break on East Columbus Avenue which left most of the city without water or with low water pressure.