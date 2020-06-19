Mayor Sarno, Congressman Neal to support Moving Forward Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal will support the Moving Forward Act at Springfield Union Station Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this piece of legislation would help to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure through a $1.5 trillion investment plan.

According to Mayor Sarno, the legislation not only would help rebuild roads, bridges and transit systems but also schools, housing and numerous other important projects.

“I want to thank Congressman Neal for his continued leadership and advocacy on behalf of our Springfield, Western Massachusetts, the Commonwealth, and our Nation. Once again, he has the best interest of our communities at the forefront of our nation’s federal dialogue. As we begin the process of reopening our cities from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, this legislation is the ‘shot-in-the-arm’ our communities need,” Sarno said in a news release sent to 22News.