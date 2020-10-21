Mayor Sarno, Congressman Neal to tour Elm Street redevelopment project Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal are scheduled to tour the economic and redevelopment project at 31 Elm Street in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Sarno and Congressman Neal will join with Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan, Director of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey, and the developers of OPAL/WinnDevelopment for a tour at 1 p.m.

The $51.3 million project entails the historic restoration and transformation of the former Court Square Hotel building and the Byers Block on Elm Street into 74 new market rate and workforce housing apartments to address the housing needs that exist in Downtown Springfield and the Commonwealth.

The street-level floor of the building will be restored for retail and restaurant use while the upper floors will be converted from the original hotel rooms to new one-and two-bedroom apartments.