Mayor Sarno continues to ask Court System to keep repeat violent offenders off the streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a Letter to the Editor Wednesday asking for court systems to do better in handling repeat violent offenders.

Sarno says repeat offenders continue to be let out with no to little bail or restrictions. He also mentions how the community does have several proactive and preventative development programs through schools, nonprofits, religious organizations and the Sheriff’s Department to work with repeat violent offenders. However, these programs don’t work for every repeat offender.

You can read Mayor Sarno’s letter below: