Mayor Sarno continues to hold COVID-19 update meetings in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno along with city officials will be holding a second situational update meeting Monday morning on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will be held at City Hall Room 220 at 10:15 a.m. The meeting is aimed to provide clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC is advising as precautionary measures.

Mayor Sarno states:

“I have been in constant contact with our public health and safety officials regarding the Governor’s decision of declaring a state of emergency to help address the COVID-19 situation. All of our city departments continue to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public. Under the leadership of our Health Commissioner Helen CaultonHarris, our Health and Human Services Department continues to work with our local health care providers and monitor the situation and adhere to the precautionary measures and guidance that are issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) and the CDC. Again, I am very proud of our city team. We have been tried and tested through a number of natural and man-made disasters and we have prevailed. We will continue to take a measured approach and as long as everyone uses common sense measurers and adheres to any public health precautionary advisories, we will get through this together.” Mayor Dominic J. Sarno

The next situational update meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2020.