SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and Italian Cultural Center representatives are scheduled to raise the Italian flag Friday afternoon in recognition of Italian Heritage Month.

Mayor Sarno will present a proclamation for the occasion declaring the month of October 2020 as Italian Heritage Month in the City of Springfield.

“Being first generation Italian-American, this ceremony is very special to me,” Mayor Sarno said in a news release sent to 22News.