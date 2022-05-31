SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News heard from Springfield City Officials following the resignation of council president Marcus Williams.
Williams made the announcement today in a news conference, saying he’s leaving his post as president to pursue other career options. Mayor Sarno called the announcement “Bitter-sweet.”
The mayor issued a statement that reads in part:
His open spot now means that Vice President Jesse Lederman will take over as council president. Sarno added that he welcomes and congratulates the new incoming new President.