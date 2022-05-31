SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News heard from Springfield City Officials following the resignation of council president Marcus Williams.

Williams made the announcement today in a news conference, saying he’s leaving his post as president to pursue other career options. Mayor Sarno called the announcement “Bitter-sweet.”

The mayor issued a statement that reads in part:

“Marcus is a very respectful and talented young man, who brought a decorum to the City Council. We had a very good working relationship and friendship with regular meetings to discuss what is in the best interest of all in our city.” Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

His open spot now means that Vice President Jesse Lederman will take over as council president. Sarno added that he welcomes and congratulates the new incoming new President.