Mayor Sarno, Governor Baker kick off MLK Day celebration in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno and Governor Charlie Baker will kick off Dr. Martin Luther King Day celebration in Springfield Monday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the free event will take place at the MassMutual Center at 11 a.m. The celebration will be presented by Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services, Community Music School of Springfield, D.R.E.A.M. Studio and Springfield College.

The public is invited! Enjoy musical and dramatic selections along with many other performances.

