Mayor Sarno, Governor Baker to cheer on AIC Hockey team to victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College’s hockey team will be cheered on to victory Saturday afternoon at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Sarno and his daughter Chiara, a current AIC student, will be attending the special reception in welcoming Governor Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker to cheer on the team at 12 p.m.

Following the reception, the AIC’s men’s Ice Hockey team will play against Mercyhurst University at 1:05 p.m. where Governor Baker is expected to drop the Ceremonial Puck.