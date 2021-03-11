Mayor Sarno introduces new Springfield police car to stop illegal dirt bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood introduced a new Springfield Police Department vehicle to recognize and stop illegal dirt bikes on public streets.

(Photo Credit: City of Springfield)

“I want to thank them for their continued tracking efforts to eradicate these illegal dirt bikes and ATV marauders on our city streets and neighborhoods. We will continue to cite, arrest, and confiscate these illegal vehicles. We just recently confiscated four more dirt bikes and will continue enforcement in the name of public health and public safety,” Mayor Sarno said in a news release sent to 22News.

During the showing, the new Metro Unit car received a call for an illegal dirt bike downtown and managed to stop the vehicle.