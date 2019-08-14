Mayor Sarno issues executive order for Casino Advisory Committee meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno has issued an executive order for the Casino Advisory Committee to meet by late September.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the committee has been ordered to meet no later than September 30th “for the purpose of making non-binding recommendations” to MGM Springfield and the city.

Mayor Sarno said that the meetings are required under the city’s host community agreement with MGM Springfield, which was signed in 2013.

The committee was supposed to begin meeting around the time the casino opened in August of last year and was to be continued on a quarterly basis for two years, but no meeting has been held.

In the order, Sarno said the focus is to promote the recreational, cultural, historic resources of the city to increase its desirability as a location for tourism.

The mayor’s executive order was signed to take effect immediately.

