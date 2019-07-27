Mayor Sarno issues statement after 7-year-old gets pricked by used needle at city park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials have issued a statement after a 7-year-old was pricked by a used needle in a Springfield city park.

The boy’s father, Charles Cloud, filed a formal complaint with the city of Springfield after a fun day at the park, ended with a trip to the emergency room.

His son, Zachary is now being treated with anti-viral medication. He told 22News, “When I was climbing under and needle poked me. I didn’t want to tell my dad because I knew we would have to go to the doctor.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health & Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris provided these statements to 22News.

The full statement from the Commissioner reads,

“This type of event involving a child has never been reported to the City in the past to my knowledge. We work closely with Executive Director of Parks, Buildings & Recreation Management Pat Sullivan and his team to make sure all parks are clean and safe.” Commissioner of Health & Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris

Mayor Sarno’s full statement reads,

“My thoughts, prayers and encouragement to the young child and his family that he will be okay. I was able to personally express that to Mr. and Mrs. Cloud and their son Zachary, and also the following actions we will be undertaking on the situation. They appreciated my outreach and we had a very pleasant conversation. I have asked that they follow up with me and my office after they receive their medical review.” Mayor Domenic Sarno

Mayor Domenic Sarno says multiple city officials have been assigned to “rectify and monitor the situation.”

You can report a discarded syringe by calling the Department of Health & Human Services, or Springfield’s Police Department at (413)-787-6741.