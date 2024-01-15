SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has released a statement on the passing of community leader Mable Lene Sharif.

Mable Lene Sharif was a Community Liaison and Outreach Specialist at the Baystate Mason Square Neighborhood Health Center, according to Baystate Health. The Baystate Mason Square Neighborhood Health Center has more than 50 doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurse-midwives, and other healthcare professionals for general health concerns.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Sarno stated, “First of all, my wife Carla and I are so very sorry to hear about the passing of our dear friend Mable Lene Sharif. Our sympathy, thoughts, prayers, and encouragement go to Mable’s family and friends. She was so proud and loved her family, and also her Baystate Health family, and of course her heartfelt love, compassion, and efforts for those in our community in need, especially when it came to health concerns. Carla and I were just with Mable during my inaugural festivities and we had such a great time with her. She was a dear friend and always supportive of me and I would love her visits to my office, especially with her granddaughter Kaelani. When this was announced at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial scholarship breakfast this morning, there was a heartfelt hush and sigh over the crowd. She was much beloved. She will be sorely missed but her legacy has been cemented and will continue. I will miss you, my friend. May God rest your soul – I guess he needed you up there in Heaven to give him a hand.”