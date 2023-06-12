SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has issued a statement on the passing of Dora Robinson.

Robinson is a former Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services Executive Director and United Way CEO, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield. She worked for the state’s award-winning Triangle Program to benefit our youth and families in need.

Mayor Sarno states, “My wife Carla and I are so very sorry to hear about former Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services Executive Director and United Way CEO Dora Robinson’s passing. Our sympathy, thoughts, prayers, and encouragement go out to Dora’s husband Frank, family, and friends. Dora was a strong, caring woman and leader who led with style and grace. Dora, the late Mike Denney, Executive Director of the New North Citizens Council, and I worked together in Dora’s days at MLK and my days as Executive Director at the South End Community Center to form the state award-winning Triangle Program where we shared the amenities of our community centers to benefit our youths and families in need. Dora, you will be missed, but your footprint and legacy will live on. May God rest your soul.”