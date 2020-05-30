Mayor Sarno joins churchgoers for Mt. Carmel service in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in months, since the coronavirus gripped the nation and the world, Springfield churchgoers are now returning to their houses of worship under strict social distancing guidelines.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was among the parishioners attending mass Saturday afternoon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in the city’s South End. Church gatherings are now encouraged under the phased reopening plans for the City of Springfield.

22News spoke with Mayor Sarno Saturday, who shared his thoughts on virus response and the recent protests across the country over the death George Floyd.

I’m just happy we could get together through prayer and we will get through prayer and hard work this Covid-19 virus. A little prayer, especially what’s going on in our country and the rest of the world, the terrible riots that are going on and the injustices to George Floyd and of course combating the pandemic we’re dealing with. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

It’s been a week since the state has allowed houses of worship to reopen during the pandemic.