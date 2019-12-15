Mayor Sarno kicks of 215th Army Band at Mercy Holiday Pops Concert in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno is kicking off the Mercy Medical Center’s Family Holiday Concert featuring the 215th Army Band of Massachusetts Army National Guard in Springfield Sunday afternoon.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the concert will take place at Symphony Hall located on 34 Court Street at 2:00 p.m.
Free parking will be provided from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in “South Garage on West Columbus Avenue.
Free tickets to the event are available at the following locations:
- Western MA Big Y World Class Market
- Spirit of Springfield, 1350 Main Street, Suite 1004, Springfield
- Mercy Medical Center, Information Desk, 299 Carew Street, Springfield