Mayor Sarno kicks of 215th Army Band at Mercy Holiday Pops Concert in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno welcomes everyone to Mercy Medical Center’s Family Holiday Concert at Symphony Hall featuring the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the concert will take place at the Symphony Hall located on 34 Court Street in Springfield at 2:00 p.m.

Free parking will be provided from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in “South Garage on West Columbus Avenue.

Free tickets to the event are available at the following locations:

Western MA Big Y World Class Market

Spirit of Springfield, 1350 Main Street, Suite 1004, Springfield

Mercy Medical Center, Information Desk, 299 Carew Street, Springfield

You can also send a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

The Spirit of Springfield

1350 Main Street, Suite 1004

Springfield, Ma 01103