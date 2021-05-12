Mayor Sarno nominates Gladys Oyola as city’s first Latina City Clerk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will nominate Election Commissioner and Deputy City Clerk Gladys Oyola to the City Council to become the City’s first Latina City Clerk.

“I am proud to nominate Election Commissioner and Deputy City Clerk Gladys Oyola to the City Council for review and confirmation to become our first Latina City Clerk. This is a natural progression for Gladys who has always done an outstanding job to be the face and run the operations of our city’s public information departments,” said Mayor Sarno.

“Having worked in state and municipal government for the past 25 years has been rewarding, and has allowed me the opportunity to make an impact on the city I love. It is an honor to be nominated to serve as City Clerk,” said Election Commissioner Oyola.

City Clerk Attorney Tasheena Davis resigned the position to work as a 1st Associate Solicitor with the city’s Law Department effective June 1, 2021.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve the City as City Clerk for the past two years. I am looking forward to my continued service with the City as a 1st Associate Solicitor with the Law Department. I believe the City Clerk’s Office has successfully weathered this pandemic under my leadership and is properly positioned for more success as we return to normal times,” said Attorney Davis.