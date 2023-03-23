SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is officially on the ballot for mayor in the 2023 Municipal Election Cycle, according to the Springfield Board of Elections.

While Mayor Sarno hasn’t made an official re-election announcement, the election’s office has posted that he has submitted sufficient valid signatures to run as a candidate for re-election.

Sarno joins the growing list of candidates like Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman, Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst, State Representative Orlando Ramos, and psycho-therapist David Ciampi.