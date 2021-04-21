Mayor Sarno on Derek Chauvin verdict; “Justice has been served”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is talking about police and the community they serve after Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd.

“Justice has been served,” those are the words from Mayor Sarno Wednesday after Tuesday’s verdict.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts Tuesday for causing George Floyd’s death, a verdict that could send the former Minneapolis police officer to prison for the rest of his life. Chauvin was convicted of second and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

Mayor Sarno said justice was served and now he says we need to move forward and work together with respect as a community with police officers, “The more interaction the better. It’s positive. None of us mind any constructive criticism. If we are all working toward a common cause that means we are going to do better for our community and that’s key.”

Last week, a Hampden Superior Court Judge ordered Mayor Sarno to appoint a civilian police commission. The Mayor said his office filed an appeal on that order Tuesday.

A police board would replace the single police commissioner with a Police Chief and a board of five civilian commissioners. The last time Springfield had a five member commission was in 2005.