SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno issued a statement after 25 families were forced out of their homes after a massive fire in the North End of Springfield last month.

The fire took place at a Springfield Gardens four-story building located in the area of 2413 Main Street. It was home to many families and local businesses, including the New North Citizens’ Council Child Care Services. The childcare facility just finished renovations and has now been forced to relocate.

Springfield Mayor Sarno states that the fire was attributed to squatters due to a lack of security for the property and Springfield Gardens continues to not keep their properties up to code. He wants Massachusetts Section 8 to withhold payment to Springfield Gardens until repairs are made and security procedures are updated.

Tenants of Springfield Gardens have been protesting for months to help raise concerns over current living conditions. The real estate firm that owns the buildings, Schweb Partners, allegedly owns over 1,500 units in the City of Springfield.

In December, a protest was held at the Springfield Gardens building on 201 Dickinson Street where tenants were demanding a timeline on unit repairs, reliable maintenance staff, extermination, and security services.

At that time, there were 18 active code enforcement cases against Springfield Gardens in the western Massachusetts housing court. 22News has attempted, on multiple occasions in the past, to get in contact with Schweb Partners but has yet to hear back.

In October, 683-687 State Street was condemned due to no heat, no hot water, and a sewage leak in the basement. 22News has received numerous viewer calls and emails about broken ceiling panels, water damage, piles of trash, mold, mice and roaches infesting homes which are some of the issues facing residents.

Statement from Mayor Sarno pertaining to Springfield Gardens:

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “In speaking with Housing Code Enforcement Deputy Director Keith O’Connor and receiving a recent Housing Court update, it is evidently clear that the ownership and management of Springfield Gardens is in over their head. We will continue to press the proper management of these properties on behalf of the residents of the city of Springfield in Housing Court. The most recent update today, once again, Springfield Gardens was found in contempt by Housing Court Judge Kane, in their failure to provide adequate security for their tenants as well as the numerous housing code violations that remain as they continue with their dereliction of duties. This was clearly evident in the most recent fire in their North End Main Street property, which was attributed to squatters, due to a lack of security on their property. As a result, the fire displaced twenty families and caused water damage to adjacent buildings including the New North Citizens Council’s Early Education program.”

“Besides our continued press through Housing Court to get these properties up to code, I would strongly urge the State Section 8 subsidized housing establishments and programs to withhold payment to Springfield Gardens,” Mayor Sarno continued. “If that does not get their attention, by hitting them in their wallet, to expedite these repairs and security procedures then nothing will and we will continue to explore all of our options including receivership. What boggles my mind is that you have a number of other apartment complexes in close vicinity to Springfield Gardens that are under proper and responsible ownership and management that do not have these issues. I state this because Springfield Gardens will state it is not their fault and point fingers at everything else but themselves. I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”