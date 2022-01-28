Mayor Sarno on storm readiness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is taking no chances by preparing for snow from this winter weather that’s on the way. 22News was live in West Springfield Friday night with what Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is saying.

Mayor Sarno said while the snow is not to be as bad as what we will see along the eastern part of the state they’re prepared for what’s to come tomorrow.

That includes what’s happening at Springfield DPW. 125 to 130 pieces of equipment ready to roll from the salt trucks to the plows. He said that while it’s less of a response than before the pandemic when it would be a 150 and a 160 it is an increase from what they’ve seen in these last two years.

Mayor Sarno said to residents Friday to be careful and to be patient this weekend.

“Hunker down if you’re out there. Shoveling, please take your time and pace yourself but we’ll get through this. Sunday’s going to clear but DPW will be in full operations, three shifts.”

The parking ban goes into effect in Springfield at 7 Friday night, with no parking on even streets from 7 pm to 7 am and no parking on odd sides of the street from 9 am to 4 pm.