SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno will be reading to the students at Frederick Harris Elementary School.

Mayor Sarno is reading to the students as part of a special read-aloud on Wednesday, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to visiting with and reading to our students at Frederick Harris Elementary School on Wednesday morning. I want to Principal Kara Harris and the dedicated staff and teachers for inviting me to read to our students. I always enjoy visiting our schools and spending some quality time talking with our students. I am also looking forward to visiting my youngest daughter Chiara, who is a special education teacher, to read to her first-grade class. I am so proud of her and the great work she does for our kids and their families. This is special because Chiara also went to Frederick Harris School too.”