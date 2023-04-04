SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno joined students and staff at HCS Head Start this morning for a special read aloud to celebrate ‘The Week of the Young Child’.

The mayor sat down with children to read books to a group of children with their educators

during the read aloud there was a special mayoral proclamation thanking Nicole Blais, the CEO of HCS Head Start.

Sarno stressed the importance of supporting the needs of young children through community engagement, “I love being with our children, and it’s the week of the young child, and I appreciate what head start does…” Sarno said, “…and the dedicated staff here at head start, the interaction, the caring, the nurturing, the dedication.”

He hopes to continue engaging students in the community with more funding and programs.

