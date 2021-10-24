Mayor Sarno receives Municipal Official of the Year Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Providers Council awarded Springfield’s Mayor Domenic Sarno with this year’s Municipal of the Year Award. Mayor Sarno received this honor for “his exemplary commitment to and support of the Human Services sector.”

The Providers’ Council celebrated their 46th Annual Convention with a three-day series of virtual events that awarded Sarno and other other awardees of Excellence. This council is widely recognized as “the official voice of the community-based human services sector in Massachusetts.”

Mayor Sarno stated, “I am truly humbled and honored to receive this recognition. Our human service sector individuals are unsung heroes. I want to thank both the Gandara Center and MHA for their nomination. I humbly accept this award on behalf of all my Cabinet heads, down to our dedicated rank-and-file personnel, who have been tested and true through a number of natural and man-made disasters.”