Mayor Sarno refuses to sign off on Mt. Carmel Society’s entertainment, liquor licenses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Wednesday that he will not sign off on the Mt. Carmel Society’s 2020 entertainment and liquor Licenses.

“Until the leadership and direction of the Mt. Carmel Society changes, I will not approve the entertainment/liquor licenses,” Sarno said.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Sarno has instructed City Solicitor Ed Pikula to notify the Mt. Carmel Society that he will not sign off on their licenses in the name of public safety. Sarno has also told Pikula to contact Attorney General Maura Healey to review the society’s charitable status.

Sarno’s decision comes two weeks after the FBI identified the Mt. Carmel Society as a meeting place for gangs in a 190 page affidavit.

“This is not the place where I used to bring my Grandfather after Sunday family dinner in order that he might socialize with his friends. It certainly is not the society where I volunteered as a young man years ago to assist with the once-popular Italian Festivals. The illegal activities at the Mt. Carmel Society, which were discovered as a result of a federal investigation, are an embarrassment to the Italian American Community.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

In the affidavit, the FBI recounts June 4, 2019, meeting at the Mt. Carmel Society in connection with an alleged conspiracy to murder someone identified as ‘Victim 13.’

“A 6/4/19 recording captured a meeting of the Massachusetts State Team and CECCHETELLI, at the Mount Carmel Club, located at 13 Winthrop Street, Springfield, MA. Present for this meeting were LIBERATO, F. LOPEZ, NUNEZ, CECCHETELLI, PEGUEROCOLON, and MARRERO. During the meeting, CECCHETELLI discusses an issue involving Victim 13 and discuss the fact that NIEVES the Inca of the Lowell Chapter wanted to issue a green light to kill Victim 13, the son of Victim 25. 183. CECCHETELLI ruled on this matter stating, “we are not going to go looking for him,” because they cannot condone the killing of a son of a LATIN KINGS member. However, CECCHETELLI then stated, “if a brother bumps into him on the street, we can’t tell that brother to stand down,” in essence affirming that the murder of Victim 13 has been approved.“ FBI AFFIDAVIT OF SPECIAL AGENT DOMINIC COPPO

The FBI also reports that Mt. Carmel was used as a site for a peace negotiation meeting between the New Bedford Chapter of the Latin Kings and the Gangster Disciples in February.

“There was at least one attempt to negotiate a peace between the New Bedford Chapter and Gangster Disciples. This negotiation took place on 2/23/19, at the Mount Carmel Social Club in Springfield, MA. During this meeting members of the LATIN KINGS, including Jorge RODRIGUEZ, LIBERATO, PEGUERO-COLON, CALDERON, and CW-9 met with leaders of the Gangster Disciples in order to identify the cause of the rivalry, and address issues. 315. During this discussion Jorge RODRIGUEZ indicates that the LATIN KINGS and Gangster Disciples should not be fighting or shooting one another and that they can both make money selling drugs. Jorge RODRIGUEZ describes the situation on the ground in New Bedford Case 1:19-cr-10459-RWZ Document 12-1 Filed 12/05/19 Page 119 of 190 120 with respect to gang turf and that there is only one “set” of LATIN KINGS.“ FBI AFFIDAVIT OF SPECIAL AGENT DOMINIC COPPO

Related stories involving Mt. Carmel Society: