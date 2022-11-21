SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Taurean Bethea, President of the Springfield Pride Parade issued a statement on Monday about the LGBTQ+ violence in Colorado Springs.

Both Mayor Sarno and President Bethea send their deepest condolences and prayers to the victims, their families, and the Colorado Springs community, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield. The shooting happened before midnight on Saturday in Colorado Springs at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Colorado Springs Police Department said five people were killed and 25 others were injured.

Mayor Sarno states, “The tragic events and violence against the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs on Saturday is sad and disgusting. On behalf of the City of Springfield, Taurean Betha and I condemn this terrible act of violence and offer our deepest condolences, thoughts, prayers, and words of encouragement to the victims, their families, the Colorado Springs community, and the entire LGBTQ+ community – ‘I just don’t know what is wrong with some people; what would possess someone to do this.’ As a proud member of the Mayors Against LGBTQ Discrimination, my administration will continue to work with Taurean and the Springfield Pride Parade Organization to bring awareness to their mission of love, compassion, and mutual respect for all, no matter one’s gender, race, background or sexual orientation, and to protect and stand with our LGBTQ+ community.”

Springfield Pride Parade President Taurean Bethea stated, “On behalf of myself and the Springfield Pride Parade Organization, we would like to send our deepest condolences to the families affected in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs on Sunday. It is very sad that a level of hate still exists in this world and that is why it is so important for us to continue our mission to spread love amongst one another and continue to protect our LGBTQIA+ community. I am very saddened by these events and my heart pours out to those families.”