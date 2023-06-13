SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno has released a statement on the passing of Park Commission Chairwoman Terry Rodriguez.

According to the City of Springfield, the mayor appoints a five-member Board of Park Commissioners. Commissioners help to make recommendations on hiring, develop the budget, set fees, and investigate serious workplace incidents such as accidents. Those are just some of the things that Terry has done for the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “My wife Carla and I are very sorry to hear about Park Commission Chairwoman Terry Rodriguez’s passing. Our sympathy, thoughts, prayers, and encouragement go out to Terry’s family, and friends, especially to her sister ‘Mini’ Marrero. Terry exemplified community at heart. Never looking for any limelight or awards – her reward and pride were being able to provide for those in our community who were in need. Terry, even though you were a behind-the-scenes person, you made a positive difference in our Springfield community. Thank you and may God rest your soul.”