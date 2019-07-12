Mayor Sarno requesting proposals for body-worn cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Thursday that the Springfield Police Department has completed its body worn camera feasibility study and a request for proposals will be available to bidders next Wednesday.
According to City of Springfield Spokesperson Marian Sullivan, the body-worn cameras will be assigned to approximately 500 police officers and include recording and storage capabilities.
In a news release sent to 22News, Sarno said the initiative is something he and Acting Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood strongly believe in and it will only continue to enhance mutual respect and trust with the Springfield community.
Criteria for the proposals include:
- All proposals must be from a “proposer” who has been in operation for a minimum of three years.
- The proposer must have implemented a body worn camera system of more than 100 devices to a law enforcement agency.
- A body worn camera system has to be successfully installed in more than ten agencies by the proposer.
- All national public safety industry standards and guidelines must be met.