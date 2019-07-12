Mayor Sarno requesting proposals for body-worn cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Thursday that the Springfield Police Department has completed its body worn camera feasibility study and a request for proposals will be available to bidders next Wednesday.

According to City of Springfield Spokesperson Marian Sullivan, the body-worn cameras will be assigned to approximately 500 police officers and include recording and storage capabilities.

In a news release sent to 22News, Sarno said the initiative is something he and Acting Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood strongly believe in and it will only continue to enhance mutual respect and trust with the Springfield community.

Criteria for the proposals include: