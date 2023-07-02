SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno personally reached out to the U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Amtrak’s refusal to allow Springfield access to Riverfront Park.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Sarno reached out on the refusal to not honor our contractual agreement to access Riverfront Park for the Spirit of Springfield’s annual Star Spangled 4th of July fireworks event. This has been done for the past 38 years after all proper public safety protocols with no issues.

Mayor Sarno states, “Even though I am proud of all of our public safety officials for being able to handle major events, I am extremely concerned that Amtrak is potentially creating a public safety hazardous situation. In reaching out to Secretary Buttigieg, I reminded him that being a former mayor, he knows what these types of major events mean to one’s city and region, and the importance we place upon public safety. I would hope that he would intervene to remedy this situation with Amtrak ASAP.”