Mayor Sarno, Sheriff Cocchi participate in Neighborhood Day of Action Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Sarno joined with Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi and a crew of over 100 people from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department Monday morning for the Neighborhood Day of Action.

The Neighborhood Day of Action is a day to clean up litter and improve the landscaping along the tree belt areas across Springfield.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Neighborhood Day of Action only included the crews from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Springfield to follow safety guidelines.

“I want to thank Sheriff Nick Cocchi and his team for once again stepping up for our residents and the community. Some concerned residents shared their concerns about litter along our streets and tree belts and asked what they could do and what the City could do to clean up their neighborhoods. Sheriff Cocchi quickly answered the call for help and offered to coordinate a cleanup crew to go out into the community to pick up the litter and debris. This Day of Action will help improve the quality of life across our neighborhoods and I cannot thank Sheriff Cocchi enough for his continued commitment and dedication to our beloved Springfield,” Mayor Sarno said.

The cleanup crews went to the following locations:

The X in Forest Park – Belmont Ave and Dickinson Street area

Bay/McKnight/Pine Point – Bay Street to Roosevelt Ave

East Springfield – Page Blvd to St. James Blvd

Indian Orchard – Pasco Road to Goodwin Street

“This Day of Action is just one way we aim to give back to the community which we exist to serve,” Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said. “We have our emergency response team on hand should we encounter someone struggling with addiction and we already have inpatient beds reserved with a partner agency should we need them. We are here to help and we are proud to be working hands-on in the streets of Springfield to further beautify an already beautiful city.”

The Hampden County Day of Action will be replicated in other local communities in the coming months, according to Sheriff Cocchi.